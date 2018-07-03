Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini calls for anti-immigration alliance across Europe

Addressing a crowd of over 50,000 supporters at his 5th Lega Nord party conference, in the northern port of Pontida, Salvini said, “I think of a league of Leagues in Europe which unites all the free movements that want to defend their borders and the wellbeing of their children”.

Salvini clearly felt support for his beliefs at the right-wing party’s annual gathering. “It’s an indescribable feeling [hearing]calls of love coming from Pontida”.

Last Friday, Salvini announced that Italian ports would be closed for the summer to NGO ships carrying rescued migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, quipping that “the NGOs will only see Italy on a postcard”.

On the same day, the EU’s 28 leaders produced an agreement aimed at clamping down on immigration and harmonising cooperation on placing asylum seekers. However, divisions surrounding its implementation remain, and two days later, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s interior minister Horst Seehofer rejected the agreement.

Last month, Seehofer joined an “axis of the willing” together with Salvini and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to combat illegal immigration, which will also deal with issues of security and terrorism. Although Seehofer did not specify what actions the alliance would take, Seehofer said, “We will definitely find a solution”.

Salvini has earlier said that next year’s European Parliamentary elections will be a referendum between “a Europe without borders […] and a Europe that protects its citizens”. “I will tour capital cities and not just European ones, to create an alternative to this Europe founded on exploitation [… and] mass immigration.”

As more politicians hear the voices of the people rising up in protest of mass immigration, Merkel and the actors in the European Union will find it more and more challenging to continue implementing their multicultural plan for Europe.