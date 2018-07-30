Italian Interior Minister wants more babies and fewer migrants as the country’s traditions and identity are at stake

Matteo Salvini, The League (Lega) leader heads one half of Italy’s new populist coalition government and he’s not held back his opinion that Italy’s “tradition, our story, our identity” was at risk while the political left have used declining birthrates and threat of an ageing population as an “excuse” to “import migrants”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times at the historic Palazzo del Viminale in Rome, the Italian Interior Minister cautioned that a country which imports migrants instead of supporting families is “destined to die”.

His comments follow Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s programme calling for Hungarians to have more children. Poland and Hungary are among several conservatives in Central Europe making the decision to pursue pro-family policies, rejecting mass migration, despite the possibility of slowing short-term gains to GDP and engendering anger from the globalist establishment in the European Union.

“We have created a ministry of the family to work on fertility, nurseries, on a fiscal system which takes large families into account. At the end of this mandate, the government will be measured on the number of newborns more than on its public debt,” the Minister stated.

