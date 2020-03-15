Italian journalist urges UK and US to lockdown NOW amid coronavirus pandemic

An Italian journalist is warning Britons to ‘stay home’ amid the coronavirus pandemic as one of the country’s top doctors warns Covid-19 is ‘apocalyptic’.

The stark pleas to ban mass gatherings, avoid contact with others, and self-isolate in the UK and US come as 60million Italians are forced to endure a lockdown.

Mattia Ferraresi, who writes for Il Foglio, has said the Government wasted time in not acting decisively and more drastically early on – and claims that Italy’s universal healthcare system has been ‘felled’ by more than 17,000 confirmed cases.

He has described life in the lockdown is an ‘exercise in humility’ and is now urging people to sacrifice ‘individual freedom in order to protect everybody’.



Writing in The Boston Globe newspaper, Mr Ferraresi, of Rome, said: ‘Until last week, the Italian public health care system had the capacity to care for everyone.

‘Our country has universal health care, so patients aren’t turned away from hospitals here. But in a matter of days, the system was being felled by a virus that I, and many other Italians, had failed to take seriously.

