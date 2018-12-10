Italian Leader Blames Macron for French Riots

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron, is to blame for the “yellow vest” protests.

The Yellow Vest movement has thrown France, especially Paris, into chaos since mid-November. The bold Salvini, who has had an ongoing dispute with Macron over immigration policy, has admonished Brussels to pay attention to what is happening.

On Sunday after a successful rally in front of 80,000 in Rome, Italy’s Interior Minister had this to say about Macron: “History will probably show that if (Macron) had focused more on the French and less on Salvini and Italy, he would have a few less problems today.”

Read more