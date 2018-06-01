Italian Nationalists to Slash €5bn Migration Budget

Image Credits: Andreas Solaro / Getty.

Matteo Salvini, the Leader of Lega and the man tipped to become Italy’s new Interior Minister, has said he wants to slash the current €5bn asylum and migration budget – he also tore into Jean-Claude Juncker.

Italy seems to be on the verge of a Eurosceptic coalition between the 5 Star Movement and Lega, and it spells disaster for the EU.

Salvini reportedly gave a speech yesterday evening saying he wants to ‘take a scissor’ to the €5bn migrant budget, a comment that hints that he intends to make good on his promise to increase migrant repatriations instead of simply letting them move to Italy permanently.

Read more


Related Articles

Top European Politicians Want Tommy Robinson Released Immediately

Top European Politicians Want Tommy Robinson Released Immediately

Globalism
Comments
UK, EU Fight for GPS Satellite Escalates

UK, EU Fight for GPS Satellite Escalates

Globalism
Comments

Report: Merkel Ran For Office After Trump’s Election to “Defend the Liberal International Order”

Globalism
Comments

Hungary to Criminalize Helping Illegal Migrants

Globalism
Comments

Abuse of Power: Tommy Robinson Remains in Prison

Globalism
Comments

Comments