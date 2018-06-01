Italian Nationalists to Slash €5bn Migration Budget

Matteo Salvini, the Leader of Lega and the man tipped to become Italy’s new Interior Minister, has said he wants to slash the current €5bn asylum and migration budget – he also tore into Jean-Claude Juncker.

Italy seems to be on the verge of a Eurosceptic coalition between the 5 Star Movement and Lega, and it spells disaster for the EU.

Salvini: “It’s now necessary to cut 5 billions in funds directed towards welcoming illegal immigrants”. According to the Five Star-Lega programme, they will be directed towards repatriations instead. — Alessandra Bocchi (@alessabocchi) June 1, 2018

Salvini reportedly gave a speech yesterday evening saying he wants to ‘take a scissor’ to the €5bn migrant budget, a comment that hints that he intends to make good on his promise to increase migrant repatriations instead of simply letting them move to Italy permanently.

Read more