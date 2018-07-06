Italian Newspaper Claims ‘Global Elite’ Working to Transform Europe Through Mass Migration

Italian writer Giampaolo Rossi has claimed that elites across Europe are attempting to change the nature of the continent by facilitating the mass migration of millions from Africa to Europe.

Mr Rossi cited a recent interview with Africa expert Stephen Smith who said that “within two generations, at least 100 million young Africans will be ready to come to Europe”, noting that 40 percent of Africans today are under the age of 15.

“This exodus will destabilise our societies,” Rossi writes in a post for his blog on Italian newspaper Il Giornale and notes that integration can take up to one or two generations.

Rossi blames the “globalist elite” claiming that people like Hungarian-born left-wing billionaire George Soros are behind the push for mass migration into Europe, calling the process the “Soros Plan”.

The term Soros Plan has been used before by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who has successfully rallied against the influence of Mr Soros and his considerable network of civil society groups.

