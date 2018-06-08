Italian Official Backs Austria's Mosque Closure

Italian Deputy PM and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, has come out in support of the Austrian government’s decision to shut down 7 mosques that are deemed to pose a risk to wider society, whilst also kicking out some imams.

The mosques are thought to have posed a radicalization risk and they were seen as promoting a parallel society.

Credo nella libertà di culto, non nell'estremismo religioso. Chi usa la propria fede per mettere a rischio la sicurezza di un Paese va allontanato!

Spero già la prossima settimana di incontrare collega ministro austriaco per confrontarci su linee d’azione. https://t.co/WmwpJeYJEe — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 8, 2018

Translated into English, Salvini’s comments read: “I believe in freedom of worship, not in religious extremism. Those who use their faith to put the security of a country at risk must be removed! I hope already next week to meet the Austrian Minister colleague to discuss the lines of action.”

