Italian Official Backs Austria's Mosque Closure

Image Credits: Wiki.

Italian Deputy PM and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, has come out in support of the Austrian government’s decision to shut down 7 mosques that are deemed to pose a risk to wider society, whilst also kicking out some imams.

The mosques are thought to have posed a radicalization risk and they were seen as promoting a parallel society.

Translated into English, Salvini’s comments read: “I believe in freedom of worship, not in religious extremism. Those who use their faith to put the security of a country at risk must be removed! I hope already next week to meet the Austrian Minister colleague to discuss the lines of action.”

Read more


Related Articles

Italy Could Deport 300 Migrants A Day - Ruling Party Member

Italy Could Deport 300 Migrants A Day – Ruling Party Member

Globalism
Comments
Major Trade Deal A Boon to Post-Brexit UK

Major Trade Deal A Boon to Post-Brexit UK

Globalism
Comments

Bilderberg Elite Invade Turin, Italy, For 2018 Secret Meeting

Globalism
Comments

Bilderbergers’ Primary Concern Is Destroying Donald Trump

Globalism
Comments

EU Kicks Out UK Military

Globalism
Comments

Comments