Italian Official Wants to Tax Migrants to Fund Pro-Italian Family Policies

Matteo Salvini, leader of Lega and new Interior Minister, has announced that his party will introduce pro-family policies including child care and pro-natal incentives. This new program will largely be funded by a tax on cash sent abroad by migrants in Italy.

With many European countries suffering from an aging population, Matteo Salvini has made it clear he intends to solve this problem by encouraging Italian couples to have more children.

Salvini, in an interview recently said “We have created a ministry of the family to work on fertility, nurseries, on a fiscal system which takes large families into account. At the end of this mandate, the government will be measured on the number of newborns more than on its public debt.”

