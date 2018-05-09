Italian Party Leaders Forming Anti-EU Coalition

The Brussels bloc could be in trouble as Lega leader Matteo Salvini and the Five Star Movement’s Luigi Di Maio agreed to negotiate for the last time on forming Italy’s next government following the inconclusive March 4 Italian election results.

The two prominent eurosceptic leaders were granted 24 hours by Italian President Sergio Mattarella before he decides on whether to call for another general election or form a temporary technocratic government.

An agreement between the two leaders has failed to materialize until today as Mr. Di Maio refused to join forces with Matteo Salvini as long as the Lega leader remained in partnership with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

