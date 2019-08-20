Italian PM Announces Resignation

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his intention to resign on Tuesday, as a political crisis rumbles on in Rome that could eventually lead to new elections.

Conte has been under pressure since one of the country’s deputy prime ministers — Matteo Salvini who leads the right-wing Lega party — called for a snap election earlier this month. He declared the coalition government unworkable and called for a no-confidence vote in Conte.

Conte launched a stinging tirade at Salvini in the Italian Senate Tuesday before saying he would go to the president to formally resign as leader. He said Salvini’s actions had been grave and would have consequences for the country.

