Italian PM Calls on Europe to Transform Immigration Policies

Italy’s new prime minister Giuseppe Conte said that “the time has come to change the page” on immigration in Europe, according to a tweet Friday.

Conte, 53, who was sworn into office Jun. 1., reaffirmed his commitment to cracking down on people immigrating to Europe in a tweet. Conte also met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Friday to discuss migration, according to euronews.

“The time has come to change the page in regards to immigration. Those who step foot in Italy, step foot in Europe,” the Italian politician wrote.

Sull’immigrazione è arrivato il momento di cambiare pagina: chi mette piede in Italia, mette piede in Europa. E nessuno, in Europa, può pensare di restare estraneo e lavarsi le mani rispetto a questo problema.

Sull’immigrazione è arrivato il momento di cambiare pagina: chi mette piede in Italia, mette piede in Europa. E nessuno, in Europa, può pensare di restare estraneo e lavarsi le mani rispetto a questo problema. — GiuseppeConte (@GiuseppeConteIT) June 15, 2018

Conte previously discussed Euro-scepticsm during his first speech to Parliament earlier in June. The prime minister said that it is time to “put an end to the immigration ‘business,’” during his speech. He also said that he wanted to re-evaluate the European Union’s Dublin Regulation which requires all members of the EU to look into asylum requests pertaining to their country.