Italian PM Warns European Union Could Collapse Over Coronavirus

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte floated the idea of all of Europe doing “things on their own” due to the European Union’s poor response to Italy’s tragic experience with the Chinese coronavirus.

“We do not expect Germany and Holland to pay our debts, but the fiscal policy rules must be loosened, otherwise we will have to write off Europe, and everyone will do things on their own,” said Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in a recent interview with the German newspaper, Bild on Eurobonds, according to a report by La Repubblica.

Conte is calling on the EU to rise to the challenge in helping countries that have been worst hit by the Wuhan virus by issuing Eurobonds, or “coronabonds,” so that all EU nations can assist in paying off coronavirus-related debt.

The Italian prime minister warned the EU that it is also in their interest to do so.



“It is in mutual interest that Europe is up to the challenge, otherwise we must absolutely abandon the European dream, and say that everyone should fend for themselves,” said Conte.

“[Italy] will employ triple, quadruple, quintuple of the resources to get out of this crisis, and there is no guarantee that we will do it in the best, most effective and timely way,” he added.

