Italian Politician Says People Smugglers May Have Deliberately Drowned 'Refugees'

The leader of conservative party the Brothers of Italy said during a television appearance that evidence is likely to emerge showing migrants were deliberately drowned at sea to elicit sympathy for refugees and inflate the lucrative business of people smuggling.

Giorgia Meloni said that the blame for migrant deaths should be on those pushing mass immigration.

“It would not shock me, and I take responsibility for what I say, if within a few years, we discovered that these drownings were not accidental, because these scenes serve the interests of the smugglers, which we have to remember,” she said.

Meloni went on to assert that human organ trafficking was also taking place in Italy, remarking, “There are human beings being brought into Italy, killed, from whom organs are removed, which are sold illegally,” but that leftist pro-immigration sympathizers didn’t care about this.

The mass drowning of 700 migrants on April 18, 2015 was one of the primary catalysts to the subsequent Operation Sophia rescue campaign and a huge wave of migration that eventually saw millions of predominantly African and Middle Eastern migrants enter Europe.

Speculation raged as to whether people smugglers had deliberately put the migrants at risk by forcing them to sail despite gale force winds.

Meanwhile, the Italian secret service has also warned that people-smugglers in the Mediterranean may be planning to engineer a mass drowning of refugees to restart the flow of migration after it was significantly cut by Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini’s strong border policy.

“There is interest…. to make a ruinous shipwreck happen to push public opinion and governments to positions more favorable to the reception of migrants and thus return to profit the criminal organizations,” states a report by Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Italian prosecutors have repeatedly alleged that criminal people smugglers are working hand in hand with NGOs and rescue boats to coordinate the mass importation of migrants, which has been referred to by some as being akin to a taxi service.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.