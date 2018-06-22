Italian Prosecutors Crack Down on Officials After Soccer Tragedy

Image Credits: Max Pixel / CC0 Public Domain.

On 3 June, 2017 Italian Football club Juventus played the Champions League final. Thousands of people watched the match on a public screen in Turin. The evening would result in a tragedy with one killed and 1,500 injured.

Italian prosecutors are holding Turin mayor, Chiara Appendino, and 14 others accountable for the tragedy. They will be charged for what happened that evening at Turin’s Piazza San Carlo.

Besides the mayor, a former cabinet chief and a police commissioner are among the ones being charged. According to the prosecutors the event should never have taken place, as it was badly organized.

