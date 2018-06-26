Italian Socialists Lose Big to Anti-Migration Coalition

After excellent results in Italy’s national elections, the country’s center-right coalition booked great results in local elections as well. The socialist Democratic Party, of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, lost a lot of support in several strongholds. Italy’s Ansa reports:

The Democratic Party (PD) is again reflecting on how to turn around its fortunes after suffering another debacle in a round of runoff ballots for local elections in many Italian cities on Sunday.

The center-left lost traditional strongholds such as Massa, Pisa, Siena and Terni, as well as Ivrea, near Turin, which it had governed continuously since the Second World War. The PD slumped to its worst-ever showing in March’s general election.

Read more