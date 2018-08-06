Italian woman defends herself from rape by illegal migrant with pepper spray

Image Credits: Flickr.

Newly released footage shows how a Nigerian man assaulted and attempted to rape a, 25-year-old woman on 20 July this year. Fortunately she was able to defend herself with pepper spray, Italian newspaper Milano Corriere reports. 

When the young woman got off work, she went to Milan’s Porta Garibaldi train station and was followed by the 31-year-old Nigerian migrant.

As seen on CCTV footage, he can be seen trying to assault her from behind but she successfully defends herself with pepper spray, causing him to flee.

