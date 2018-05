Lega’s Matteo Salvini has launched a massive attack on the European Union elite after the Italian pro-EU puppet President blocked an anti-Euro Economy Minister, selected by Lega and the Five Star Movement.

Taking to Twitter, Salvini said: “No more servants than anyone, Italy is not a colony, we are not slaves of Germans or French, of the spread or the finance.

“At this point, with honesty, consistency and courage ever, the word must come back to you! #Primagliitaliani! I’m not quitting.”

