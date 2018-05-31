Italy Awaits Decision On Last-Ditch Deal to Avoid Snap Elections

Italy on Thursday was awaiting a decision from right-wing leader Matteo Salvini on whether to join a last-ditch attempt to form a government and avoid snap elections that would be focused on membership of the euro zone.

Salvini, the head of the League, has said he would “seriously consider” an offer on Wednesday from 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio to resurrect their bid to govern together.

The first effort by the two largest anti-establishment forces was torpedoed on Sunday when President Sergio Mattarella rejected their candidate for economy minister – 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona, who has spoken out forcefully against the single currency.

Read more