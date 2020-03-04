Italy Bans Fans From All Sporting Events

The Italian government has banned fans from all sporting events until next month as the coronavirus outbreak sweeps the country.

The announcement is part of the government’s latest efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the hardest-hit European nation.

“The Italian government decreed that soccer games and other sporting events will take place without fans present until at least April 3rd,” reported the Associated Press Wednesday. “More than 3,000 have been infected and at least 107 have died, the most of any country outside China.”

A less severe move was seen in America earlier this week when the NBA told its players to avoid high-fives, autographs, and interaction in general with its own fans.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has claimed the nation’s health services are at risk of ‘being overwhelmed’ due to the high number of infected people.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to officially declare the COVID-19 virus outbreak a “pandemic,” Germany’s health minister saw fit to do so.

“The coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic,” said Jens Spahn. “The situation is changing very quickly.”

“What’s clear is that we have not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.”

Earlier today, Italy closed all of its schools for its 8.4 million students until March 15th.



