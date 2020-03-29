Italy becoming impatient with lockdown - and social unrest is brewing

Videos have emerged of desperate people in Italy begging for help because they have run out of money and food.

Watch video here

Well into its third week of the coronavirus lockdown, Italy is still seeing many hundreds of people dying each day.

Progress in containing the COVID-19 spread is slow, hope and patience are fading and the economic cost is becoming ever more acute.

The strain is showing in the south of the country where one man in Apulia reportedly called police after the bank closed and they couldn’t withdraw his mother’s pension – their only income.

Footage shows him shouting at officers, telling them the family has no money, his mother begging them to go to their home so she could show them they have no food. It’s hard to watch. It’s what desperation looks like.

