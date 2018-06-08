Italy Could Deport 300 Migrants A Day - Ruling Party Member

Mario Borguezio, Italian Lega politician and Member of the European Parliament, explained to broadcaster RTL this morning, the costs and processes of his government’s most ambitious pledge – the deportation of 500,000 migrants.

In the tense interview, led by a manifestly partisan journalist (or, as Stephen Miller would have said, a journalist with a ‘cosmopolitanous bias’), Borghezio spoke of Italy’s future immigration policies.

When the journalist suggested that it would take years to deport all the migrants currently living on Italian soil, Borguezio simply responded, “not if you deport 300 each day.”

Read more

Must watch:

