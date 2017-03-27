Italy Could Soon Offer Women Paid ‘Menstrual Leave’

Italy could soon become the first Western country to offer paid “menstrual leave” to female workers.

The proposed law is currently being debated in the country’s parliament. If passed, it would mandate that companies enforce a “menstrual leave” policy and offer three paid days off each month to working women who experience painful periods.

Health experts and local media outlets have praised the proposal, saying it was a step in the right direction and would shed light on the silent plight of women suffering from debilitating cramps that can sometimes affect their ability to work.

The Italian version of Marie Claire described it as “a standard-bearer of progress and social sustainability.”

