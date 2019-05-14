Italy "Declares War On NGOs" - Will Fine Boats For Rescuing Immigrants

It would appear that Italy’s interior minister Matteo Salvini has escalated his widely-supported anti-immigrant stance, by forcing George Soros and his NGO pals to put their money where their virtue-signaling mouths are…

The Guardian’s Lorenzo Tondo reports that Italy’s government is planning to issue a decree that would mean NGO rescue boats would be fined up to €5,500 (£4,760) for each migrant they disembark on to Italian soil.

As a reminder, Francesca Totolo recently noted in her latest book:

“… all those international NGOs such as Avaaz, Oxfam, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and many others have certainly one thing in common: their financial source, which is Soros. Their role has been, and continues to be, making the Italian people feel guilty if they don’t accept immigrants: legal or illegal, they must be accepted no matter what. So these NGOs, or modern Charons as I like to call them, have effectively – directly or indirectly – smuggled into Italy something like 700.000 people over the last few years. It must be understood, by all means, that something like this is a planned operation since its very beginning.

...as early as 2008 the association "carta di Roma" was founded in Rome. It can be considered the first NGO directly financed by Soros in Italy. What is the purpose of this "association of journalists"? To "promote correct information about immigrants, refugees, asylum-seekers in Italy". Doesn't that make you inevitably think that Soros knew as early as 2008 what would happen three years later in Libya and was therefore paving the way for a "change of the paradigm"?"

As one would expect, aid groups said the planned decree from Matteo Salvini amounted to a “declaration of war against the NGOs who are saving lives at sea”.

The new decree reinforces the powers of the ministry of the interior in the matter of immigration and has the objective of putting an end to the NGO rescues. Médecins Sans Frontières, for example, would have had to pay €440m for saving 80,000 people if the decree had been in place during the last three years.

“The new decree is threatening legal principles and the duty of saving lives,” said Claudia Lodesani, president of MSF Italy. “It is like fining ambulances for carrying patients to the hospital.” … “It shows the weakness of a government that is not able to guarantee control through democratic means and rather constantly feels the need to resort to the threat of using law enforcement.”

Salvini has repeatedly declared Italian waters closed to NGO rescue vessels. Several boats have been left stranded at sea because of this hardline approach, which is partly designed to force other parts of Europe to take in more people.

The NGO ship Sea-Watch 3 is currently sailing across the Mediterranean towards Libya.