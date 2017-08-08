Italy Denies Migrant Rescue NGO Vessel Access to Ports

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The migrant rescue NGO vessel “Golfo Azzurro” has been refused access to Italian ports on the island of Lampedusa, with some blaming “right-wing hackers” for ship confiscations and NGO members being investigated for people smuggling.

The Golfo Azzurro, which belongs to pro-migrant Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, has been left stranded in international waters after the Italian government refused them access to ports in Lampedusa. The crew were instead directed toward Malta who also refused them port access.

Malta sent a ship to meet the ship and take the crew off the Golfo Azzurro before flying them home, local newspaper Malta Today reports.

According to the NGO, the Italians refused them access to the port because they said they had breached the recent Code of Conduct agreement put out by the government. Proactiva Open Arms activists said they had three migrants on board their ship and the port in Lampedusa was the closest safe port to their location.

