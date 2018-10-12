Italy, EU Clash Over Cyberattack Sanctions

Image Credits: Blogtrepreneur, Flickr.

Italy is resisting a European Union push to impose sanctions on states who carry out cyberattacks, a move that appears in line with Rome’s calls to de-escalate tensions with Russia but that could alienate Italy from its EU allies.

Diplomats said the sanctions plan is meant to strengthen EU defenses and deterrence against cyberattacks, in particular from Russia, which has been in recent months at the center of allegations of elections meddling in various Western states as well as security breaches conducted through electronic means.

But Italy has opposed the idea of a new penalty regime, a confidential EU document seen by Reuters shows. The plan has broad support among EU states except for Italy, according to the document.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, "It May Offend Muslims"

Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, “It May Offend Muslims”

Globalism
Comments
Hillary: Brexit "One of History's Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds"

Hillary: Brexit “One of History’s Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds”

Globalism
Comments

Soros Project Joins Nonprofit Group to “Boost Democratic Candidates” in at Least 11 States – Report

Globalism
Comments

Brexit Scare After Report Details Loss of Trade With Over 70 Countries

Globalism
Comments

500,000 Migrants Ready to Enter Europe Via “Unprotected” Border

Globalism
Comments

Comments