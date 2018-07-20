Italy, Hungary Forge Alliance Over Migration Crisis

Italy is a very significant factor in European politics and after a short break there is one again common ground for Rome and Budapest, Hungarian Ambassador to Italy Adam Zoltan Kovacs told Mandiner.

According to Kovacs, the Hungarian government sees several positive signs: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi and the State Secretary for Family, Katalin Novak also visited Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana in Rome recently. He said it’s clear that regarding the family, the two governments share the same values.

Italian Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini and his party, Lega Nord has exactly the same opinion with the Hungarian government about illegal migration.

“We can say that we have found an ally,” he stressed.

According to the ambassador, the two countries have some different interests regarding migration but they agree on the main principles, such as external border control.