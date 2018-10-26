Italy in shock: Third African migrant arrested in gang rape and homicide case of teen girl

The Italian police have arrested a third suspect in a case that shocked the country. As we reported earlier, the body of the 16-year-old Desiree Mariottini was found in an abandoned building in Rome on Saturday.

Two Senegalese nationals were already arrested last night: Mamadou Gara, 26, and Brian Minteh, 43. Today a third suspect was arrested as well. The 40-year-old man comes from Nigeria, details on his name were not given.

The men face charges of sexual group violence, selling drugs and voluntary manslaughter. Police try to track down at least one other suspect who likely was present during the gang rape of the girl, as well.

“Now I want justice for Desiree. I don’t want this tragedy to happen to other girls,” the victim’s mother, Barbara Mariottini said.

