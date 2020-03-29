Italy: New cases of COVID-19 down to 6.9%, the slowest daily rate of increase since lockdown

The number of Italian cases of COVID-19 climbed by 6.9%, the slowest daily rate of increase since Italy’s lockdown began.

Italian cases of #COVID19 rise 6.9%, the slowest daily rate of increase we have seen during the lockdown period https://t.co/140SeQbEgT — Conor (@Conor_Coops) March 28, 2020

Two weeks since reporting its first case, Cameroon total cases climbed to 99 on Saturday, as African countries report surprisingly slow spread of the virus despite their relatively poor infrastructure.

Update (1420ET): As the death toll skyrockets, Spanish officials said they would need to tighten quarantine rules, and are now ordering all people to stay indoors at all times, unless they’re going to work at an “essential” job. We expect the bare minimum of exceptions (trips outside permitted to get food) will continue.

Meanwhile, in France, large numbers of the public continue to ignore the quarantine.

Spreading coronavirus in France — This is what the 12th day of “confinement” means for some people in Parispic.twitter.com/LGkaZP4Jal — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 28, 2020

Though France’s health minister said Saturday that the country could soon face shortages of critical drugs, he assured the public that an order for 1 billion masks had recently been put in to ‘China’.

In Italy, the tone was far more somber.

WATCH: Italian police officers salute those who died of coronavirus as their bodies are transported in military vehicles pic.twitter.com/Lifk5pWiYc — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 28, 2020



