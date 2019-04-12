Italy: One in Five Arrests Are Foreigners Despite Being 8.7 Percent of Population

Statistics from Italian police have shown that around one-fifth of the total arrests made last year in the country were of foreigners.

The report claims that 5,173 people were arrested by the country’s police force last year and that of those, 990 were foreign-born nationals, Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports.

The police added that Albanians and Nigerians were the largest groups of foreigners represented in the statistics followed by Moroccans, Romanians, and Tunisians.

The number of arrests — around one in five — is in stark contrast to the total foreign population of Italy which sits at just 8.7 percent or less than one in ten, according to Italian official demographic statistics.

Italy has developed major problems with Nigerian mafia gangs in recent years with a bust in February showing one mafia group to have used voodoo rituals and threats of violence to keep trafficked prostitutes obeying their orders.

Read more



According to repots, Julian Assange will soon be extradited to the US to face charges for “Computer Hacking”. Owen Shroyer explains what President Trump should do to reveal his true character.