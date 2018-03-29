Italy: Party Leader Calls for End of Migrant Boat Landings Amid Terror Threat

Image Credits: Wiki.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing Lega party, said on Wednesday that all migrant boat landings should be stopped amid warnings of terror threats.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, has alerted authorities to the possibility of terrorists arriving amongst the illegal migrants reaching the coasts of Italy.

Salvini is quoted as saying “We ask for an immediate move, an ironclad control on all our borders by land and sea, and the interruption of any further landings on our coasts.”

