Italy Passes Salvini-Backed Self-Defence Law to Protect Homeowners

The Italian Senate passed the new legitimate defence bill this week, liberalising the previous self-defence code and allowing citizens more options to protect their homes from burglars and other intruders.

The reform, which modifies article 52 of the Italian penal code, now allows Italians to use “a legitimately held weapon” to protect themselves and members of their household, making it far less likely individuals will be brought up on charges for defending themselves, Il Giornale reports.

The new changes were welcomed by populist Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, who has previously pushed hard for self-defence reform.

“It is a beautiful day for the Italians in which the sacrosanct right to self-defence is sanctioned,” Salvini said.

Previously, the Lega leader had even offered to pay the legal expenses of those brought up on criminal charges for using force to protect their homes.

“A thief comes into your house, company or store, and you defend yourself? It will be your right to do so, and the thug (and his relatives) will not be able to ask for a euro of compensation,” Salvini vowed.

