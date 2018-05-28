Italy Plunged Back Into Political Crisis as President Faces Calls For Impeachment

The leader of Italy’s largest political party has called for President Sergio Mattarella to face impeachment charges after he refused to accept a controversial choice for economy minister.

Amid a deepening sense of political and constitutional turmoil in the euro zone’s third-largest economy, Luigi Di Maio of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) said Sunday that the actions of Italy’s president had triggered an “institutional crisis.”

Mattarella, who was installed by a previous pro-EU government, refused to accept the nomination of eurosckeptic candidate Paolo Savona for economy minister. The move prompted two of Italy’s anti-establishment parties to abandon their plans to try to form a coalition government.

