Italy Plunged Back Into Political Crisis as President Faces Calls For Impeachment

Image Credits: Kremlin.

The leader of Italy’s largest political party has called for President Sergio Mattarella to face impeachment charges after he refused to accept a controversial choice for economy minister.

Amid a deepening sense of political and constitutional turmoil in the euro zone’s third-largest economy, Luigi Di Maio of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) said Sunday that the actions of Italy’s president had triggered an “institutional crisis.”

Mattarella, who was installed by a previous pro-EU government, refused to accept the nomination of eurosckeptic candidate Paolo Savona for economy minister. The move prompted two of Italy’s anti-establishment parties to abandon their plans to try to form a coalition government.

