Italy: Post-Salvini Leftist Govt Considers Amnesty for 700,000 Illegal Migrants

A senior member of populist Matteo Salvini’s League has warned the leftist government of potential “chaos” if it pursues plans to grant amnesty to around 700,000 illegal migrants.

Riccardo Molinari, League (Lega) leader in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, warned that “the government wants to bring us back to chaos” after Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese stated that the government was reviewing possible regularisation, or amnesty, for illegals, Il Giornale reports.

“The intention of the Government and the Ministry of the Interior is to evaluate the issues put on the agenda that I recalled in the introduction, in the more general framework of an overall review of the various provisions that affect migration policies and the condition of the foreigners in Italy,” Lamorgese said.

She went on to add that the government “has undertaken to evaluate the opportunity to launch a provision that, in view of the immediate availability of an employment contract, allows the regularisation of irregular foreign nationals already present in Italy, providing, at the time of signing the contract, the payment of a flat-rate contribution by the employer and the issue of a residence permit for the worker”.

