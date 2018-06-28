Italy Sends 12 Ships to Fight Migrant Crisis

Italy will be donating a further 12 naval units to help patrol the sea off the coast of Libya to protect the country from relentlessly bearing the brunt of the migrant crisis.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said: “Defence of borders, from words to deeds. 12 naval units today donated by the Italian Government to the Libyan Coast Guard: to patrol, rescue, and protect.”

Difesa dei confini, dalle parole ai fatti.

12 unità navali oggi donate dal Governo italiano alla Guardia costiera libica: per pattugliare, soccorrere, proteggere. pic.twitter.com/lj0XQnYxH2 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 27, 2018

The move is also designed to help save the lives of migrants who get on board dilapidated boats and often drown at sea trying to cross into Italy.

Read more