Italy Starts Major Deportation Plan

Italy’s Matteo Salvini, is launching a remigration plan, towards his final goal, a safer Italy.

Already the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Salvini has almost completely ended illegal immigration via the sea and has combatted the illegal immigration business and human trafficking NGOs.

Now a budget of 12 million euros has been allocated by Italy’s government to remigrate illegals coming from places such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Half of the costs will be covered by the EU.

