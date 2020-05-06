Rome, Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport is distributing “smart” helmets to staff, allowing them to check the temperature of travelers from up to 22 feet away.

The device uses augmented reality to show the user a full-body scan of airport visitors.

As of now, three of the high-tech helmets are in operation at the Italian airport and others are being used throughout Asia.

NBC10 Philadelphia posted video of the invasive technology, asking if it’s “the future of travel.”

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!