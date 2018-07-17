Italy warns EU: ‘We are no longer the refugee camp of the world’

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Minister of the Interior, has warned the EU that his country will no longer be the world’s refugee camp.

“Italy is no longer the refugee camp of the world. There is now a government that protects the interests of its citizens, and now everyone in the EU has realised that we cannot be the only ones to accept migrants,” Salvini said.

While the minister was satisfied with the new EU migrant redistribution plan which spreads migrants throughout Europe, he said that “the objective is to stop them leaving their countries, not the division at a European level”.

“The next goal of stopping once and for all the mafia of human trafficking, will be to bring the migrants back to their places of origin,” Salvini said.

