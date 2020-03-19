Italy’s Lockdown Soon Extended, Prime Minister Says as Death Toll Spikes & Hospitals Struggle

Italy’s lockdown will have to be extended beyond the current end-date of April 3, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday as its daily death toll spiked.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Conte said measures taken to close schools and universities and to restrict movement throughout Italy would have to be prolonged.

“The total blockade will go on,” Conte said. “The measures taken, both the closure of (public) activities and the ones concerning schools, can only be extended,” he told the paper.

Conte’s comments confirm speculation that the government would extend its current national lockdown further as the coronavirus outbreak in Italy worsens.

