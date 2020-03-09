Italy’s massive coronavirus quarantine provokes panic; stock markets tank 11%

Italy’s extended quarantine measures restricting the movement of people in the northern regions have provoked panic among residents and accentuated the country’s north-south divide.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree imposing restrictions to the movement of people in the northern region of Lombardy — the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy — and 14 other provinces across the north, until April 3.

The measures (an extension of a pre-existing lockdown of 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto) now affect more than 16 million people, banning them from moving in and out of those areas.

The publication of a draft decree Saturday afternoon by a newspaper revealing the forthcoming, wider quarantine measures prompted panic among residents trying to get out before the restrictions came into force after midnight.

Media reports said bars and restaurants emptied out with thousands of people trying to leave the region in cars and trains where there were reports of shoving and pushing by passengers.

