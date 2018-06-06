Italy’s Populist New PM Vows to ‘Bring an End to the Immigration Business’, Welcomes ‘Populist’ Label

Outlining a “revolutionary” populist agenda for Italy, the nation’s new prime minister has promised an “end” to mass immigration from third world nations.

“The people spoke and demanded change,” Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday in his maiden address to parliament, where he promised to serve the public as their “lawyer for the interests of the Italian people”.

A lawyer with no background in politics, the Italian premier confirmed that “populist” would be an appropriate descriptor for Italy’s new government — a coalition of the national conservative League (Lega) party with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

Noting that the two parties have been “accused of being populists and anti-system”, he told the Senate that “if populism is the ruling class listening to people’s needs” and “anti-system” refers to their aim to build a new system removing corruption, then Lega and M5S “deserve both of these qualifications”.

Read more