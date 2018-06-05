Italy's Populists On a Roll as Coalition Looks to Pass Confidence Votes

Image Credits: Dennis Jarvis / Wikimedia Commons.

Italy’s new populist government, made up of a coalition of relative political newcomers, will face its first test Tuesday.

The Italian Senate will debate and then hold a vote of confidence on the new cabinet and government program, before the Parliament’s other chamber holds a similar vote. The two anti-establishment parties, Lega and the Five Star Movement (M5S), now hold a majority in both houses so the votes of confidence are not expected to meet any stumbling blocks.

That’s not the say the path to get to this point has been simple, or that the one ahead is clear.

