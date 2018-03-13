Italy's Salvini: Euro Wrong Currency, Working on Plan B

The Leader of Italy’s Eurosceptic, anti-mass migration Lega party has hit out at the Euro single currency once more, insisting that a government he led would ignore EU rules on it.

“If necessary, we will ignore the 3% ceiling,” Matteo Salvini has said in reference to EU rules that warn countries must not run annual deficits higher than 3% of economic output.

BREAKING. LEGA leader Salvini: "In case we need it [in a potential government], Italy may go beyond the 3% deficit/GDP threshold. Euro is still a wrong currency, we are working on a B plan. Changing European treaties is a priority"#Italy #ItalyElection2018 — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 13, 2018

He is reported as saying: “The Euro is, and remains, a mistaken currency.”

