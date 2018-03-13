Italy's Salvini: Euro Wrong Currency, Working on Plan B

Image Credits: Marco Bertorello / Getty.

The Leader of Italy’s Eurosceptic, anti-mass migration Lega party has hit out at the Euro single currency once more, insisting that a government he led would ignore EU rules on it.

“If necessary, we will ignore the 3% ceiling,” Matteo Salvini has said in reference to EU rules that warn countries must not run annual deficits higher than 3% of economic output.

He is reported as saying: “The Euro is, and remains, a mistaken currency.”

Read more


Related Articles

Orban: Hungarian Money Should Be Spent On Hungarians, Not Migrants

Orban: Hungarian Money Should Be Spent On Hungarians, Not Migrants

Globalism
Comments
BUCHANAN: Globalists & Nationalists: Who Owns the Future?

BUCHANAN: Globalists & Nationalists: Who Owns the Future?

Globalism
Comments

Obama Cronies Form Anti-Trump National Security Think Tank

Globalism
Comments

Globalism Defined: Planetary Satanism Carried Out By Technocracy

Globalism
Comments

FLASHBACK: EU Chief Juncker Called For Breakup of US – Now Vowing Trade War

Globalism
Comments

Comments