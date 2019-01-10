Italy’s Salvini suggests ‘European Spring’ to bring end to ‘German-French axis’ on continent

Italy’s Euroskeptic deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has said he wants Italy and Poland to join together to create a “European Spring” which could end the long-standing French and German domination on the continent.

Speaking during a press conference with Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudziński in Warsaw on Wednesday, Salvini said that Poland and Italy “will be part of the new spring of Europe, the renaissance of European values” which would create a “new equilibrium” where the dominance of France and Germany is diminished.

The leader of the Northern League party said that upcoming European parliamentary elections, set for May, could lead away from a Europe “that is run by bureaucrats.”

Italy’s @matteosalvinimi has used a press conference alongside the Polish government to call for a “new spring of Europe” and said “we are preparing for a new equilibrium”. https://t.co/WLhJxT7kNA — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) January 9, 2019

Salvini, who is aiming to forge alliances with other Eurosceptic parties across Europe ahead of the elections, was in Warsaw for meetings with members of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, which shares a similar anti-immigration and anti-Brussels ideology. At the meeting, Brudziński also praised Salvini’s immigration policy and his decision to close Italian ports to migrant boats, saying that Poland was also committed to “strengthening borders.”

At a press conference with France’s right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen in October, Salvini promised a new era of “common sense” was coming to Europe with the rise of nationalist parties.



Salvini’s Northern League formed a coalition government with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement in June last year. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has also been seeking to make friends with other anti-establishment parties across the continent, holding meetings with a number of party leaders from Poland, Croatia and Finland who share similar values.

Earlier this week, Salvini and Di Maio were embroiled in a public feud with French government officials after they threw their support behind France’s Yellow Vest anti-government protest movement.

On his public blog, Di Maio urged demonstrators “not to weaken,” and said he planned to meet with some of the activists in the coming days, while Salvini accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being “against his people.”

France’s Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, shot back, telling the Italian duo to “sweep their own doorstep”before commenting on French affairs.

It wasn’t the first time Salvini had publicly criticized French officials, however. In December, he called Macron a “lab mouse elected to keep the elitist political system in place.”

Salvini’s Northern League is expected to emerge as Italy’s biggest party after the European elections in May and is polling just above M5S.