It's A Miracle! Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Leaves Court Without Walker

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was seen leaving a New York City courthouse in handcuffs after being convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault on Monday.

But miraculously, he was escorted out of the building without the trusty walker he had been seen with in recent months.

Weinstein had been using a walker ever since his trial began in December, reportedly due to a back injury sustained from a car accident last August.

Here he is using the walker just six days ago:

Many have speculated that Weinstein was using the walker to garner sympathy from the jury after he was spotted shopping at Target without his walker after his trial kicked off.

Notably, the walker itself was seen without Weinstein by L.A. Times writer James Queally on the 15th floor of the Manhattan courthouse.

It appears that doubts about his need to use the walker for medical reasons were correct.

