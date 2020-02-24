It's A Miracle! Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Leaves Court Without Walker

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was seen leaving a New York City courthouse in handcuffs after being convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault on Monday.

But miraculously, he was escorted out of the building without the trusty walker he had been seen with in recent months.

Looks like Harvey Weinstein is cured lolpic.twitter.com/ON1X44A0Bo — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) February 24, 2020

Weinstein had been using a walker ever since his trial began in December, reportedly due to a back injury sustained from a car accident last August.

Here he is using the walker just six days ago:

NEW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City courthouse as the jury in his rape and sexual assault case is set to begin deliberations this morning. https://t.co/me2B0TMeEP pic.twitter.com/BnsENUN4z2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2020

Many have speculated that Weinstein was using the walker to garner sympathy from the jury after he was spotted shopping at Target without his walker after his trial kicked off.

Notably, the walker itself was seen without Weinstein by L.A. Times writer James Queally on the 15th floor of the Manhattan courthouse.

I’m leaving the 15th floor with Harvey Weinstein’s walker: pic.twitter.com/LsskbkM6RQ — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 24, 2020

It appears that doubts about his need to use the walker for medical reasons were correct.

Harvey Weinstein when his stupid “use a walker” sympathy ploy didn’t work pic.twitter.com/rv0DSFvzBA — Emmanuel Lopez (@FakeEmmanuel) February 24, 2020

