It’s Been Over 24 Hours Since Kathy Griffin Wanted Covington Catholic School Boys Doxxed. Twitter Hasn't Taken Down Her Tweets

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter posts calling people to shame and identify the Catholic high school boys who wore Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats still remain on the social media site more than 24 hours later.

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

“I want NAMES,” Griffin tweeted Sunday at 5:25 am. “Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.”

She made a similar call in a separate tweet at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Names please. And stories from people who can identify them and vouch for their identity. Thank you. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

“Posting a person’s private information without their express permission is a direct violation of the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email.

Some have called on Twitter to remove Griffin’s post.

Conservatives have been banned from @Twitter for much less! Attempting to dox minors is surely a violation of twitter policy? @jack? https://t.co/o50GrnOQiX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 21, 2019

Kathy Griffin is attempting to dox MINORS. This is a violation of Twitter Terms of Service. Her actions could be putting these kids in real danger. Will @Jack do anything about it? I sent this directly to his staff. If a Republican did this they’d be banned in a heartbeat. https://t.co/gJC5pd5gZ6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 21, 2019

MSM including NPR, ABC, CBS, and NBC claim a group of school children harassed a group of native American, black, and minority adults when the footage shows the opposite actually occurred. Alex breaks down the propaganda campaign by MSM to smear Trump supporters as hateful.