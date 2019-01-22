It’s Been Over 24 Hours Since Kathy Griffin Wanted Covington Catholic School Boys Doxxed. Twitter Hasn't Taken Down Her Tweets

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter posts calling people to shame and identify the Catholic high school boys who wore Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats still remain on the social media site more than 24 hours later.

“I want NAMES,” Griffin tweeted Sunday at 5:25 am. “Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.”

She made a similar call in a separate tweet at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday.

“Posting a person’s private information without their express permission is a direct violation of the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email.

Some have called on Twitter to remove Griffin’s post.

MSM including NPR, ABC, CBS, and NBC claim a group of school children harassed a group of native American, black, and minority adults when the footage shows the opposite actually occurred. Alex breaks down the propaganda campaign by MSM to smear Trump supporters as hateful.


