It's Here: Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Mock-ups of the proposed border wall expected to provide a physical barrier between the United States and Mexico are currently being built in San Diego.

Construction on 8 wall prototypes began today in San Diego. The prototypes are designed to deter illegal border crossings. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WB1rIojgLj — CBP (@CustomsBorder) September 26, 2017

Photos released on the Customs and Border Protection Twitter account Wednesday show various construction projects are underway since last Tuesday in Southern California near Tijuana, Mexico.

The Trump administration selected six companies last month to craft eight wall prototypes, four of which will be built using concrete, and four others which will be constructed with “alternate or ‘other materials.’”

“Caddell Construction Company, Fisher Sand & Gravel Company, Texas Sterling Construction Company, and W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company will each receive up to $300 million to build a solid concrete wall prototype,” reports the Washington Examiner.

The structures will reach 18 to 30 feet high and will likely “evolve to meet the US Border Patrol’s requirements,” according to a CBP memo.

Completion of wall prototype construction is expected within approximately 30 days of the Notice to Proceed https://t.co/tODIpX9taI

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/JBLet7jDe9 — CBP (@CustomsBorder) September 26, 2017

The House Appropriations Committee approved $1.6 billion to be allocated towards wall construction back in July, and the House Homeland Security Committee also approved a $10 billion border security bill Wednesday.

The ambitious undertaking has continued unabated despite numerous objections.

Earlier this month California’s attorney general announced he would pursue a lawsuit claiming the wall infringes on the state’s “natural resources, economic interests, procedural rights and sovereignty from violations of the United States Constitution.”

City leaders in Brownsville, Texas, in August also passed a resolution opposing the construction of the wall.

The agency expects prototypes will be completed within 30 days.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins