‘It’s Just The Weather’: Meteorologist Fact-Checks Ocasio-Cortez On Climate Change

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested the tornado warning that hit the D.C. area Thursday was part of the “climate crisis” she has previously said humanity only has 12 years left to solve.

“The climate crisis is real y’all,” Ocasio said on Instagram Thursday, “guess we’re at casual tornadoes in growing regions of the country?”

However, she was quickly fact-checked by meteorologist Ryan Maue, who pointed out that far from proof of a “climate crisis,” D.C.’s tornado warning was “just the weather.”

The Washington, D.C., area was hit with a tornado warning Thursday afternoon. An intense, but short-lived storm, brought heavy rainfall and high winds. No tornado hit D.C., however, but the whole event was enough to inspire Ocasio-Cortez to post on Instagram.

“Different parts of the country deal with different climate issues,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her Instagram post. “But ALL of these threats will be increasing in intensity as climate crisis grows and we fail to act appropriately. #GreenNewDeal.

