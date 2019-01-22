'It's Ma'am!' 2.0: ANOTHER Transsexual Freaks Out After Being 'Misgendered'

It happened again.
A transgender went ballistic in an Alamo Rent-A-Car dealership on Monday after an employee apparently “misgendered” him by referring to him as “sir.”
The clip posted to the transgender’s Instagram account shows him pacing around the store barking at employees for “misgendering” him,
“You calling me a ‘sir,’ I’m not a ‘sir,’ I’m a ma’am!” shouts the transgender at an employee.
“I’m a ma’am! I’m a ma’am! You being rude! It says on my ID I’m a ma’am, he’s being rude! Know your pronouns! Know your pronouns, honey! It’s a fucking world out here! Know your pronouns, stupid!” the transgender says to the camera.
I was trying rent a car today at Alamo rental car toda and they was very rude , no customer service at all , they got ghetto people with no customer service , they called me Him , Him ,Him and a hoe Alamo Rent A Car have no respect for the lgbtq community let’s boycott the rental place it’s bad business please don’t rent, long lines , bad cars oh and they apart of enterprise 🧡😳🧡@Alamorentalcarla
“Please, get out,” a manager says to him.
“Suck my dick!” the transgender shouts as he’s being escorted by security.
This is yet another example of hormonal and aggressive transgender men starting a commotion over the “improper” use of pronouns.
Just last month, a muscular transgender man melted down on GameStop employees for “misgendering” him, resulting in him descending into a rage, destroying merchandise and threatening employees with physical violence.
What is what happens when you “misgender” someone… 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TPlkQyp2DQ
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 28, 2018
It remains unclear where exactly the incident took place, or whether any lawful action was taken.
