Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Featured Stories
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
Alex Jones
The David Knight Show
War Room
Special Reports
Infowars Archive
Store
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Subscribe to The Banned Show
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
It’s Not The Democratic Smear That Hurt Rep. King – It’s The Republican Cowards Who Play Along
Establishment politicians have no backbone
Harrison Smith
| Infowars.com -
January 15, 2019
Watch Video Here!
Related Articles
Founder Of Black Women Walk Votes For Values Over Party Politics
Special Reports
Comments
How Progressives Are Using Desmond The Amazing As A Trojan Horse
Special Reports
Comments
Roger Stone: Why Does Adam Schiff Have Such A Hard Time Keeping His Story Straight?
Special Reports
Comments
P&G Joins The War On Men In Sickening New Ad
Special Reports
Comments
Child Drag Queen Featured With Naked Man In Magazine
Special Reports
Comments
Comments