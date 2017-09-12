It’s Official: Broadway Hates Michael Moore

It hasn’t been a good day for Michael Moore.

Yes, the reverberation of Donald Trump Jr. owning his ample ass on Twitter is still being felt with each successive re-tweet as the left-wing provocateur flailed wildly in his attempt to politicize Hurricane Irma, but that’s not even the worst part of Moore’s miserable Monday.

Has he opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter yet? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2017

No, Moore’s awful day was really destroyed when he saw the weekly grosses for his one-man Broadway show and realized how thoroughly he has been rejected by the New York theatre audience.

This week’s figures won’t be made public for another couple days… but we hear it’s pretty ugly.

According to Broadway World’s reporting of the weekly gross receipts for the run of the limited engagement production,”The Terms of My Surrender” is in a downward spiral with numbers consistently at less than half of the show’s potential:

